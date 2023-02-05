Autism Awareness Gala raises money for Project Lifesaver

By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday was the annual RT Autism Awareness Foundation Gala to raise money for Project Lifesaver and the RT Autism Awareness Foundation.

This year the gala was aiming to raise enough money to buy special equipment and training for the Rochester Police Department for individuals on the Autism spectrum who wander or become lost. To raise funds there were raffles and silent auctions, the foundation also took donations as well.

“Our community is rich with individuals that are on the Autism spectrum who are out there working and living and thriving in our community and were proud to serve them. We have families and children that have been impacted by Autism and were just thrilled to be back in a space to support our community,” executive director of Autism Awareness Foundation Elisabeth Mangan said.

Project Lifesaver is not just for individuals with Autism but anyone with cognitive disabilities.

