Senator Smith voices support for raising debt ceiling in Rochester visit

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Senator Tina Smith (DFL-MN) came to the Med City today with renewable energy, expanding mental healthcare, and popcorn on her mind. She made three stops in town, ending at the newly opened Popus Gourmet Popcorn.

She first met with Rochester city officials and DMC to discuss a $2 million federal grant headed the city’s way. This sum of money will go towards Rochester’s Renewable Energy District, a plan in place to help make the city reliant on 100% renewable energy at the decade’s conclusion.

“The technology exists today to make this renewable energy district in Rochester work,” Smith said. “They are taking steps to use renewable energy to heat and cool buildings in the downtown area.”

Another $667,000 is headed to Zumbro Valley Health Center. The money will allow the health center to expand its treatment space, mostly by adding more individual treatment rooms.

“With our current funding model there really isn’t money for that kind of capital improvements, so this will really change the milieu,” said Zumbro Valley CEO Beth Krehbiel.

Senator Smith also voiced her support for raising the debt ceiling, saying Americans need to have access to their federally provided benefits.

“We made commitments to spend money on things like Medicare and social security and veterans’ benefits, and after you’ve made those commitments, you don’t come back after the fact and say ‘oh we’re not going to pay those bills now,’” Smith said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.