Rock Road Bandits gather snowmobilers from across Southeast Minnesota for first Sled Fest

By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RACINE, Minn. (KTTC) – In Racine at the Old Seventh Event Center snowmobilers from all over Southeast Minnesota came together for the first Sled Fest Saturday.

The event was organized by the Rock Road Bandits and consisted of a vintage snowmobile show, a chili cooks off, and the band ‘507 County’. The main goal of Saturday’s event was to raise money for snowmobile clubs all over Southeast Minnesota.

“I think the coolest thing about today is we’re able to bring so many groups together it’s not just one snowmobile club but it’s really the snowmobiling community we’re bringing together. For our organization to be able to bring not just one club in here and support them but to support them all its pretty cool to bring those people together,” Rock Road Bandit president Travis Warmka said.

The Rock Road Bandits hope to make this an annual event.

