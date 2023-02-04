Rochester Ducks Unlimited Fundraiser

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Taking care of waterways across our state is important to people and for wildlife. One local organization is raising funds for that while supporting their sport.

An indoor ice fishing tournament was put on by the Rochester Ducks Unlimited at Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill in Rochester.

The fundraiser had multiple raffles and an ice hole fishing challenge.

Organizers say it’s these kinds of events that can make a difference for all of us.

“Everyone’s been talking about waters that are threatened across our state. Been a lot of talk about that with our legislature, so raising money for wetlands is important for everyone, with water quality as well as having great water quality for wildlife. So those of us who are duck hunters this is a way to give back to a sport we enjoy so much,” said member, Tyler Niemeyer.

They plan on having another fundraising event later this summer. You can find more information on the Rochester Ducks Unlimited Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.