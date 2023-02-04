Fire breaks out at Winona welders supply business

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – A fire broke out late Saturday morning at Mississippi Welders Supply Co. in Winona.

The business is located at 5150 W 6th St. in Winona.

According to the company’s Facebook page, a small fire happened late in the morning and was extinguished quickly.

The business also said there were no injuries.

The Goodview Fire Department, Minnesota City Fire Department, Winona Fire Department, Winona County Sheriff, Winona Police, and Goodview Police all responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The business said it will be fully operational on Monday.

