Beautiful weekend ahead; Warm temperatures next week

Highs in the 30s
By Nick Jansen
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a cold end to January and the start of February, we will have some above-average temperatures settle in through the next 5-7 days.

Saturday’s forecast:

Today's forecast
Today's forecast(KTTC)

Skies will be nice and sunny early Saturday morning with temperatures warming quickly throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 30s with partly sunny skies through the afternoon. Winds will be out of the south around 10-20 mph some gusts could reach above 25 mph today. Clouds will continue overnight which will help our overnight lows. Lows will stay in the lower 20s.

Sunday's outlook
Sunday's outlook(KTTC)

Highs Sunday will be in the lower 30s with partly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5-15 mph. Quiet conditions will continue through Sunday night before our next system impacts the region Monday into Tuesday.

Precip outlook
Precip outlook(KTTC)

Temperatures Monday are expected to be above freezing, so our precip type will mainly be rain with Monday’s system. However, as temperatures cool Monday night, our precip type could change to more of a wintry mix overnight. Accumulations are expected to be minor at this time. Thursday will be our next chance of snow across the region. Right now, that chance looks to be pretty isolated and minor.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Our temperature trend is looking awesome next week. Highs will be in the 30s Monday through Thursday. High temperatures will drop to seasonal averages by late next week. Enjoy the nice temperatures and have a great weekend.

Nick

