Triton High School hosts Beyond High School Day

DODGE CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some area high school students are looking to the future.

Friday was the biannual Triton High School career exploration fair called beyond high school day in Dodge Center.

Hundreds of high school students got the chance talk with area employers about their company’s professions and employment opportunities.

There were four portions of the program including a post-secondary fair and panel, a lecture on Americorp and the career fair. Roughly 100 employers set up at the fair, including some of our team members here at KTTC. Students got the chance to see what it’s like be a reporter and talk on camera.

“What we hear a lot from students is, ‘I don’t know what I want to do after high school’- obviously in two hours, not all of them found out what they were going to do today. It gives them ideas. It’s also helpful that it comes from the people directly in those jobs and not just their teacher telling them this is what you can do and these are options that you have,” Triton High School counselor Christi Funnells said.

Along with the biannual career fair, school counselors say the students participate in career aptitude tests to help them navigate their future career interests.

