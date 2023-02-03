Triton High School hosts Beyond High School Day

Friday was the biannual Triton High School career exploration fair called beyond high school day in Dodge Center.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some area high school students are looking to the future.

Friday was the biannual Triton High School career exploration fair called beyond high school day in Dodge Center.

Hundreds of high school students got the chance talk with area employers about their company’s professions and employment opportunities.

There were four portions of the program including a post-secondary fair and panel, a lecture on Americorp and the career fair. Roughly 100 employers set up at the fair, including some of our team members here at KTTC. Students got the chance to see what it’s like be a reporter and talk on camera.

“What we hear a lot from students is, ‘I don’t know what I want to do after high school’- obviously in two hours, not all of them found out what they were going to do today. It gives them ideas. It’s also helpful that it comes from the people directly in those jobs and not just their teacher telling them this is what you can do and these are options that you have,” Triton High School counselor Christi Funnells said.

Along with the biannual career fair, school counselors say the students participate in career aptitude tests to help them navigate their future career interests.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Woman arrested for DWI on Stewartville school property on Monday.
Woman arrested for DWI on Stewartville school property
Rochester man shares his story of leaving Amish colony
Leaving his Amish roots behind, Eddie Swartzentruber joins Midwest Access

Latest News

State of bridal business, Darian Leddy reports
Beyond High School Day
Think Bank
Think Bank
Midwest Access Feature: Tonna
Midwest Access Feature: Tonna