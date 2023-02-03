Temps rising today; mild this weekend and next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a frigid morning that featured wind chill values in the -35 range, temperatures have begun to warm steadily and will continue to climb for the rest of today and tonight. Afternoon readings will be in the single digits above zero with wind chill levels in the teens below zero and a light south breeze. Today’s cloud cover is a product of a warm front that is approaching from the west.

Temps will climb steadily throughout the afternoon and tonight as the wind slowly increases from the south. (KTTC)

Wind chill levels will remain below zero today and tonight while temps will slowly climb. (KTTC)

South winds will pick up this evening, gusting to 25 miles per hour at times as that warmer air blows into the Upper Mississippi Valley. Temperatures will warm from just above zero in the evening to the teens late in the night.

Temps will slowly climb tonight. (KTTC)

Mild air will continue to build into the region on Saturday with occasional sunshine in the area to help in the warming process. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 30s with a slight southwest breeze and wind chills will be in the 20s.

Sunday will feature slightly less sunshine, but more of those unseasonably mild temperatures. Readings in the afternoon will be in the low 30s with a brisk west breeze that will keep wind chill levels in the 20s.

Temps will be warmer than the seasonal average over the weekend. (KTTC)

Next week is looking mild as well with just a couple of storm systems on the horizon that may impact the area. One will bring a chance for a little light rain late on Monday. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with a gusty southeast breeze.

Temps will be warmer than the seasonal average for the next week. There will be a chance of rain on Monday. (KTTC)

After a couple of breezy, but dry weather days that will feature high temperatures in the low to mid-30s, another storm system will possibly graze the area on Thursday bringing a chance for a rain and snow mixture to the area.

The end of the upcoming week and the following weekend will be bright and seasonably chilly with high temperatures mainly in the 20s.

Temps will be warmer than the seasonal average for the next week or more. (KTTC)

