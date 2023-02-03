Rochester businesses adapt to changing bridal industry

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the recent closing of Mestad’s Bridal and Formalwear in Rochester, many may be wondering about the state of the local bridal business.

COVID has hit a lot of local businesses hard, but Finery Bridal Chic owner Claire Landgraf says her business hasn’t really slowed down.

“Brides still wanted to have their weddings. People still got married. I think we can see from COVID happening, it’s brought a lot of people closer together,” she said.

Landgraf says the key to keeping up with the bridal industry is to adapt like her store’s at-home try on during government shutdowns.

“When things started to lift, we were able to just still offer that smaller environment feel to our brides,” she said.

She’s also had to adapt to the growing presence of online stores promising her store’s gowns at a low price.

“There are a lot of fast fashion options even in bridal and things are not always as they seem. Fabrics can look beautiful when they’re photoshopped, but they can be see-through if they are not lined properly or if the fabric is a subpar material,” she said.

She says the way they advertise their gowns and other items has changed in just the last few years.

“It used to be years ago that you got engaged, you ran to your nearest bookstore, you bought a magazine, you open it up and you started dog-earring pages and tearing pages out and coming up with a physical binder of stuff that you wanted to look for your big day,” she said.

Roughly 75 percent of the store’s advertising in done online.

“People are on Instagram. They’re on Pinterest. They’re on Tik Tok. They are figuring out what they want before they even walk in my door,” she said.

Landgraf says her staff’s focus is building a relationship with their customers, even before they step foot in the store.

“We take the time to really figure out how we’re going to meet that bride before she even comes in, she knows that she has some friends that are here that are going to meet the vibe that she wants for her shopping experience,” she said.

Finery Bridal Chic has been open for about four and a half years. It originally opened downtown but is now located along North Broadway.

