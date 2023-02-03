No injuries in trailer home fire in Southeast Rochester

By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Firefighters responded to an overnight trailer home fire in Southeast Rochester.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. Friday at Bob’s Trailer Court in the 1900 block of Marion Road Southeast.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, when fire crews arrived on scene, they found heavy fire and smoke showing on multiple openings on the trailer.

Trailer fire at Bob's Trailer Court in Southeast Rochester.
Trailer fire at Bob's Trailer Court in Southeast Rochester.(KTTC/Rochester Fire Department)

The trailer home and everything inside is a total loss.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Trailer home fire at Bob's Trailer Court in Southeast Rochester.
Trailer home fire at Bob's Trailer Court in Southeast Rochester.(KTTC)

