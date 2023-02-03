Much warmer temperatures return this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a bitterly cold end of the work week, much warmer air will move into the Upper Midwest over the weekend and is looking to last throughout much of next week. Conditions will remain cold tonight, but temperatures are going to slowly warm throughout the night, into the teens by early Saturday morning. Winds will be strong out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.

Temperature and wind chill trend (KTTC)

A mild and windy day is in store for the start of the weekend on Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the low 30s with mostly cloudy skies and strong southwest winds at 10-25 mph. A little more sunshine is expected for Sunday with highs in the low 30s.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

Monday will kick off the new work week on a rather mild note with highs in the mid-30s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day with the chance for isolated rain showers late in the afternoon and evening. Outside of this particular event, little to no precipitation is expected in the upcoming week.

Abundant sunshine is likely on Tueday and Wednesday with temperatures in the low to mid-30s. Conditions remain quiet and mild through the late week with highs in the low 30s on Thursday and seasonal temps in the mid-20s on Friday.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

