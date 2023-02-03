Mike Marvell headlines at Goonies Comedy Club

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Comedian Mike Marvell will be headlining at Goonies Comedy Club Friday and Saturday.

Marvell will be performing at 7:30 p.m. both nights.

He takes his audience through a day in the life of a normally abnormal guy. Shopping with the wife and tales of 25 hap, hap, happy years of marriage are all fair game as Marvell counts down the days to the convalescent center and carefree days of lukewarm oatmeal and sponge baths.

You can get tickets here.

