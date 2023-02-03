Midwest Access Feature: Think Bank

Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mayo Civic Center in Rochester is home to the Rochester Area Builders Home Show Friday through Sunday.

Think Bank has a booth at the show. It’s booth 212. The booth is staffed all weekend by advisors and bankers looking to connect with people.

Midwest Access made a stop at the Think Bank booth Friday.

Location: Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Dr SE, Rochester, MN 55902

Schedule:

Friday, February 3: 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Friday Night Date Night)

Saturday, February 4: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 5: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (Family Fun Day)

Cost:

  • Admission $5 (age 7 and up)
  • FREE for 6 years and younger
  • Friday Night Date Night – 2 for 1 admission
  • Saturday free admission with student ID

Learn more about the 44th annual Rochester Area Builders Home Show here.

