Midwest Access Feature: Tonna
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mayo Civic Center in Rochester is home to the Rochester Area Builders Home Show Friday through Sunday.
Tonna has a booth at the show. You can find them at booth 516.
Midwest Access made a stop at the Tonna booth on Friday.
Location of event: Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Dr SE, Rochester, MN 55902
Schedule:
Friday, February 3: 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Friday Night Date Night)
Saturday, February 4: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, February 5: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (Family Fun Day)
Cost:
- Admission $5 (age 7 and up)
- FREE for 6 years and younger
- Friday Night Date Night – 2 for 1 admission
- Saturday free admission with student ID
Learn more about the 44th annual Rochester Area Builders Home Show here.
