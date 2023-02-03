Midwest Access Feature: Priority Construction

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mayo Civic Center in Rochester is home to the Rochester Area Builders Home Show Friday through Sunday.

Priority Construction is taking part in the show. They can be found at booth #524.

Midwest Access made a stop at the Priority Construction booth on Friday.

Location of event: Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Dr SE, Rochester, MN 55902

Schedule:

Friday, February 3: 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Friday Night Date Night)

Saturday, February 4: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 5: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (Family Fun Day)

Cost:

Admission $5 (age 7 and up)



FREE for 6 years and younger



Friday Night Date Night – 2 for 1 admission



Saturday free admission with student ID



Learn more about the 44th annual Rochester Area Builders Home Show here.

