Midwest Access Feature: Hiller’s Flooring America

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mayo Civic Center in Rochester is home to the Rochester Area Builders Home Show Friday through Sunday.

Midwest Access made a stop at the Hiller’s Flooring America booth Friday.

Hiller’s booth is #500.

Location of event: Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Dr SE, Rochester, MN 55902

Schedule:

Friday, February 3: 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Friday Night Date Night)

Saturday, February 4: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 5: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (Family Fun Day)

Cost:

Admission $5 (age 7 and up)

FREE for 6 years and younger

Friday Night Date Night – 2 for 1 admission

Saturday free admission with student ID

Learn more about the 44th annual Rochester Area Builders Home Show here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.