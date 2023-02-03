Midwest Access Feature: All Craft Exteriors
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mayo Civic Center in Rochester is home to the Rochester Area Builders Home Show Friday through Sunday.
All Craft Exteriors is taking part in the show. They can be found at booth #720.
Midwest Access made a stop at the All Craft Exteriors booth on Friday.
Location of event: Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Dr SE, Rochester, MN 55902
Schedule:
Friday, February 3: 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Friday Night Date Night)
Saturday, February 4: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, February 5: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (Family Fun Day)
Cost:
- Admission $5 (age 7 and up)
- FREE for 6 years and younger
- Friday Night Date Night – 2 for 1 admission
- Saturday free admission with student ID
Learn more about the 44th annual Rochester Area Builders Home Show here.
