Mayo Clinic debuts new bloodmobile

Mayo Clinic Bloodmobile
Mayo Clinic Bloodmobile(KTTC)
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In our community, approximately 100 blood donors a day are needed in order to maintain the community blood supply.

Community members now have a new place to donate blood.

Mayo Clinic has a brand new Bloodmobile they debuted on Thursday.

The first official blood drive held in the Mayo Clinic Bloodmobile took place Feb. 1 and 2 in the RCTC parking lot. Both public and private blood drives will take place in the Mayo Clinic Bloodmobile.

The Mayo Clinic Bloodmobile brings an added convenience to community members that could be the deciding factor for potential blood donors.

“Obviously, before, we had to go to a physical location and with that there’s obviously some restrictions that you’re going to run into, but now with the mobile unit, we’re going to make getting into people’s neighborhoods, to their businesses around the area that just much more accessible for people and we just always want to make donation as easy as possible,” said Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center Marketing Recruiter, Adam Stewart.

RCTC will not be the Bloodmobiles only stop as private and public blood drives are already scheduled throughout the community into the spring.

Information on how to donate can be here.

Information about upcoming blood drives can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
GOP candidate Scott Jensen announces crime-fighting plan
Former gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen under investigation by Minnesota Board of Medical Practice
Mestads Bridal and Formal Wear closing in Rochester
Mestads Bridal and Formal Wear closing in Rochester
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses

Latest News

Mestad's Closing, Darian Leddy reports
Mestads Bridal and Formal Wear closing in Rochester
Future brides in limbo after bridal shop abruptly closes
Mitchell's Movie Minute 2/2/23
Mitchell's Movie Minute 2/2/23
Bestie Cookies from Kasson
Two Best Friends started ‘Besties Bakery’ out of Kasson