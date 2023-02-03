Mayo Clinic debuts new bloodmobile

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In our community, approximately 100 blood donors a day are needed in order to maintain the community blood supply.

Community members now have a new place to donate blood.

Mayo Clinic has a brand new Bloodmobile they debuted on Thursday.

The first official blood drive held in the Mayo Clinic Bloodmobile took place Feb. 1 and 2 in the RCTC parking lot. Both public and private blood drives will take place in the Mayo Clinic Bloodmobile.

The Mayo Clinic Bloodmobile brings an added convenience to community members that could be the deciding factor for potential blood donors.

“Obviously, before, we had to go to a physical location and with that there’s obviously some restrictions that you’re going to run into, but now with the mobile unit, we’re going to make getting into people’s neighborhoods, to their businesses around the area that just much more accessible for people and we just always want to make donation as easy as possible,” said Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center Marketing Recruiter, Adam Stewart.

RCTC will not be the Bloodmobiles only stop as private and public blood drives are already scheduled throughout the community into the spring.

