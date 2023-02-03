Bitterly cold today, but a warmer, more pleasant weekend is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bitterly cold Arctic air has taken up residence in the area once again, but the good news is it’s not going to stay for very long. Expect brutally cold wind chill values colder than -25 for much of the morning before temperatures start their slow climb to positive figures. Because of the frigid wind chill values, a First Alert Day is in effect today. Afternoon readings will be in the single digits with wind chill levels in the teens below zero and a light south breeze. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine in the area today as a warm front approaches from the west.

High temps will be slightly above zero today while wind chills will be in the teens below zero at the warmest. (KTTC)

Temps will climb above zero this afternoon with filtered sunshine in the area. (KTTC)

South winds will pick up this evening, gusting to 25 miles per hour at times as that warmer air blows into the Upper Mississippi Valley. Temperatures will warm from just above zero in the evening to the teens late in the night.

Temps will slowly climb above zero today and then continue their ascent tonight. (KTTC)

Mild air will continue to build into the region on Saturday with occasional sunshine in the area to help in the warming process. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 30s with a slight southwest breeze and wind chills will be in the 20s.

High temps this weekend will be in the low 30s. (KTTC)

Sunday will feature slightly less sunshine, but more of those unseasonably mild temperatures. Readings in the afternoon will be in the low 30s with a brisk west breeze that will keep wind chill levels in the 20s.

Next week is looking mild as well with just a couple of storm systems on the horizon that may impact the area. One will bring a chance for a little light rain late on Monday. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with a gusty southeast breeze.

Temps will be warmer than the seasonal average the weekend and next week. Light rain is possible next Monday. (KTTC)

After a couple of breezy, but dry weather days that will feature high temperatures in the low to mid-30s, another storm system will possibly graze the area on Thursday bringing a chance for a rain and snow mixture to the area.

The end of the upcoming week and the following weekend will be bright and seasonably chilly with high temperatures mainly in the 20s.

Temps will be above the seasonal average this weekend and will remain on the mild side for the next week or more. (KTTC)

