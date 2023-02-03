Bill to increase funding by 3 percent for Iowa public schools advances

Iowa Statehouse
Iowa Statehouse(KWQC)
By KCCI
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A bill to increase funding to Iowa public schools is also one step closer to becoming law.

It would increase funding by three percent, or an estimated $107 million.

The increase would bring the state’s general funding on public schools to more than $7,500 per student.

This is based on an analysis from the nonpartisan Legislative Services agency.

Sen. Ken Rozenboom (R-Pella) said this gives public schools enough money without hurting Iowa taxpayers.

“This is sustainable, and it’s responsible government,” Rozemboom argued on the Senate floor. “Because it’s sustainable, it’s reliable. We will keep our promises, as we always have since Republicans took the majority in 2017.”

However, Iowa Democrats want a six percent increase, or an estimated $267 million.

They argue a three percent increase is not enough to keep up with rising inflation and leaves Iowa far behind other states.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Woman arrested for DWI on Stewartville school property on Monday.
Woman arrested for DWI on Stewartville school property
Mestads Bridal and Formal Wear closing in Rochester
Mestads Bridal and Formal Wear closing in Rochester

Latest News

Minnesota House advances bill to restore felon voting rights
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) was suspended from her seat in the South Dakota State...
Frye-Mueller files lawsuit against South Dakota Senate leadership
South Dakota state lawmakers on the House Health and Human Services committee voted to pass HB...
House Health and Human Services committee passes HB 1080
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
Gov. Walz signs reproductive freedom into law
David Durenberger
Former Minnesota Sen. David Durenberger dies at 88