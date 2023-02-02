Woman arrested for DWI on Stewartville school property

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested a woman Monday for a DWI on school property in Stewartville.

According to OCSO, a deputy was called to Bonner Elementary School just after students were released for the day.

A 32-year-old woman was passed out in her car, which was stuck in a snow bank.

The woman was given a breathalyzer test on scene and it showed she was four times the legal limit. She blew a .32.

The woman is charged with third-degree DWI.

School leadership did send out a message to parents to let them know why law enforcement was at the school while some students were still in the area.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.