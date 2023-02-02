Woman arrested for DWI on Stewartville school property

Woman arrested for DWI on Stewartville school property on Monday.
Woman arrested for DWI on Stewartville school property on Monday.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested a woman Monday for a DWI on school property in Stewartville.

According to OCSO, a deputy was called to Bonner Elementary School just after students were released for the day.

A 32-year-old woman was passed out in her car, which was stuck in a snow bank.

The woman was given a breathalyzer test on scene and it showed she was four times the legal limit. She blew a .32.

The woman is charged with third-degree DWI.

School leadership did send out a message to parents to let them know why law enforcement was at the school while some students were still in the area.

