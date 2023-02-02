Rochester Public Transit offering no-fare boarding in response to Wind Chill Advisory

ROCHESTER PUBLIC TRANSIT
ROCHESTER PUBLIC TRANSIT(FREE TO USE)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Transit (RPT) is offering no-fare boarding for anyone seeking shelter from the dangerous weather conditions in response to a Wind Chill Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

Starting at 6 p.m. Thursday until the end of the service day Friday anyone will be able to board a RPT bus for free.

This is part of RPT’s “A Warm Place to Be” program.

Although the Advisory expires at 9 a.m. Friday, RPT is extending the activation through its entire service day on Friday, as winds are forecast to increase throughout the day, pushing wind chills into double digits below zero again by early evening.

