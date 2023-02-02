Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office warning residents of scam call

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) reported that there is a scam call going around pretending to be the sheriff’s office.

According to OCSO, the caller identifies themselves as Captain Wallace with Olmsted County, who is a real Patrol Captain within the sheriff’s office. OCSO said the scammers are using a real officer’s name and spoofing the number to make the scam seem legit.

The caller is telling people that they have a warrant out for their arrest and if they pay by phone, the sheriff’s office would be satisfied.

OCSO said it would never call someone and demand payment over the phone.

There have been no reports of people sending money from this scam.

OCSO said it is very challenging to investigate spoof numbers and identify the callers.

