No parking notice on Friday for snow removal

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Transit crews have posted “No Parking 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F” signs for the purpose of snow removal and street widening that will happen on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

The snow removal and street widening will be happening on Elton Hills Dr NW from Highway 52 to North Broadway and on 7th Street NW from 10 Ave NW to 11 Ave NE.

City crews have also posted “No Parking Midnight to 8 a.m.” signs on 10 Street NE from North Broadway to 1 Ave.

All vehicles in violation will be ticketed and towed.

Anyone reporting a missing vehicle should notify the Law Enforcement Center.

