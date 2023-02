ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Resident movie guru Julian Mitchell reviews two movies popular right now.

Tom Hanks’ ‘A Man Called Otto’ is in theaters today.

‘You People’ staring Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy is the #1 movie on Netflix.

To hear Julian’s thoughts on these movie’s, check out the attached video.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.