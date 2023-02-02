Mayo Clinic holds pediatric car seat inspection clinics throughout October

Mayo Clinic holds child car seat inspection clinics in Southeast Minnesota
Mayo Clinic holds child car seat inspection clinics in Southeast Minnesota(FOX5 File)
By Ashley Walker
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you’re a parent, you know the anxiety of wondering if your child’s car seat is properly installed. Mayo Clinic’s Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center is holding several car seat inspection clinics to help.

The free inspections are done by appointment only, lasting about 45 minutes each.

Children should be along for the check with the exception of an unborn child.

Clinics are scheduled from February to October, you can learn more about the clinic dates and times and reserve a seat, email traumacenter@mayo.edu.

