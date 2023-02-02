Leaving his Amish roots behind, Eddie Swartzentruber joins Midwest Access

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Eddie Swartzentruber has made a name for himself around the Rochester area. When he was 17 he left an Amish community near Harmony. In 2021 he started a TikTok profile explaining his experience.

Now, he is a business owner, and his TikTok posts get thousands of views.

He has been featured on many new outlets for his unique story, including our NBC affiliate in Minneapolis.

Swartzentruber joined Midwest Access Thursday and answered some questions from KTTC viewers.

You can follow Eddie on Tiktok here.

