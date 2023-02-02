LC’s Venue to host adult prom in Rochester

LC's Venue
LC's Venue(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Hope you are working on your best promposal. There is an adult prom scheduled in Rochester.

On February 10, LC’s Venue in Rochester is hosting the event just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.

For $15 your ticket will include a buy-one-get-one drink coupon and access to the prom.

LC’s Venue is located at 316 Broadway Avenue South Rochester, MN 55904.

Cassie Fenstra and Leah Driscoll joined Midwest Access Thursday to share more about the event.

Event details here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
GOP candidate Scott Jensen announces crime-fighting plan
Former gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen under investigation by Minnesota Board of Medical Practice
Mestads Bridal and Formal Wear closing in Rochester
Mestads Bridal and Formal Wear closing in Rochester
Grumpy Old Men Festival 2023
Grumpy Old Men Festival returning for 30th year
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

The new owners will be keeping the movie theater aspect but will also be adding a whole lot more.
Gray Duck Theater closes, new owners plan revamp
FMC recruitment event
Federal Medical Center hosts recruitment day
NAACP
Rochester Branch of the NAACP focuses on educating community
STUDY Act
STURDY act signed into law aimed to prevent fatal furniture tip-overs for children