LC’s Venue to host adult prom in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Hope you are working on your best promposal. There is an adult prom scheduled in Rochester.

On February 10, LC’s Venue in Rochester is hosting the event just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.

For $15 your ticket will include a buy-one-get-one drink coupon and access to the prom.

LC’s Venue is located at 316 Broadway Avenue South Rochester, MN 55904.

Cassie Fenstra and Leah Driscoll joined Midwest Access Thursday to share more about the event.

Event details here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.