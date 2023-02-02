Kirk Ferentz says no changes coming to coaching staff

By Jack Lido
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirk Ferentz says Iowa’s offensive problems stemmed from personnel issues, not poor coaching.

“I think we do have a terrific staff, and I thought they did a terrific job last year in tough circumstances,” Ferentz said.

He also defended his offensive coordinator, also his son, Brian Ferentz. The Iowa offense has been bad, averaging just 250 yards per game last year, ranking 130th out of 131 teams nationally.

“There’s a lot that goes into winning besides point, stats, all that stuff. I’m not negating the points. Not minimizing that. Not minimizing the yardage. It’s important,” Ferentz said. “But I would also look at the first four years (Brian) was the offensive coordinator, and we averaged 29 points per game.”

Due to the University of Iowa’s nepotism rules, Athletics Director Gary Barta is Brian’s superior, not Kirk.

“No backing down on the face that last year 17 points a game is not gonna get it done,” Barta said. “I‘ve had conversations with (Brian) about my expectations going forward and those conversations are ongoing.”

Barta did not elaborate on what those expectations were.

