House GOP votes to oust Democrat Omar from major committee

The vote to remove the Somali-born Muslim lawmaker came after her past comments critical of...
The vote to remove the Somali-born Muslim lawmaker came after her past comments critical of Israel.(MGN Online)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republicans have voted to oust Democratic Rep. lhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The vote to remove the Somali-born Muslim lawmaker came after her past comments critical of Israel.

It’s an escalation of tensions in the new Congress after Democrats booted far-right GOP lawmakers from committees over their incendiary, violent remarks in the last session.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy worked quickly to solidify wavering Republican support after some GOP lawmakers had expressed reservations about taking such a dramatic step.

The Minnesota Democrat has apologized for comments that she has said she came to understand were antisemitic.

