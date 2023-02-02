Gray Duck Theater closes, new owners plan revamp

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The pandemic has struck down another business and the curtain has temporarily closed for Rochester’s Gray Duck Theater-but the dream of the theater will live on.

The theater will be in the hands of news owners from local downtown business, Treedome. The new owners will be keeping the movie theater aspect but will be adding a lot more.

The ambition of Gray Duck Theater originally started with Andy Smith, but unfortunately got taken over by the pandemic.

“He let us know the business was closing and he couldn’t really keep the business going anymore and he knew that Maggie and I had been doing so much in the arts community with our live music and our shop downtown, and me as a film maker, he thought we might be interested in doing something in this space,” co-owner Nathaniel Nelson said.

The pair plan on adding an arcade and revamping the whole place for a new groovy look. The new name of this entertainment center will PopsArt Theater inspired by Nathaniel Nelson’s father who supported local artistry.

“I think PopsArt Theater can thrive really because of the foundation that was built by Gray Duck Theater, we also know that there is a lot of energy around supporting the arts, supporting events in new spaces and film of course is a huge part of what can bring people together,” co-owner Maggie Penetta said.

While the new owners are adding new elements to the space, they plan on developing a more consistent screening schedule and want to implement something called “revival cinema”.

“Mostly in larger cities like Los Angeles, New York, there’s a couple in Minneapolis but revival house theater is focused on those older films so bringing in films from the 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s,” Nelson said.

Along with consistent screening schedules, they also want to bring live music and comedy into the space. Penetta says Smith laid a great foundation for support of film in the community.

“We want to bring other things into the mix, and I think that is a recipe for success,” Penetta says.

