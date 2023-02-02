Governor Walz appoints new judge for Third Judicial District

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz has appointed a new judge for southeast Minnesota. Debra Groehler will be serving Minnesota’s Third Judicial District.

Groehler will be chambered in Mantorville.

Minnesota’s Third Judicial District covers Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca, and Winona counties.

Walz says of Groehler, “Her impressive background handling challenging legal matters for the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office, combined with her passion for serving her community, will make her a great addition to the Third Judicial District.”

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.