First Alert Days Today & Friday: Bitterly Cold Wind Chills Expected

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Once again an Arctic cold front is bearing down on the region today, poised to unleash yet another round of bitterly cold weather on the area. Temperatures will climb to the teens ahead of the front’s arrival this morning and then drop to the single digits and eventually a little below zero around sunset. Clouds and a few flurries will give way to frigid sunshine for the afternoon behind the front. Northwest winds will become rather gusty, at times reaching 25 miles per hour as they work to deliver the Arctic chill to the region. Wind chill values this afternoon will be in the teens below zero.

We’ll have First Alert Days in effect today and Friday, primarily because of the bitterly cold conditions we’ll be dealing with this evening through Friday morning. Temperatures will drop to the teens below zero overnight with wind chill values -30 to -35 at times. Northwest winds will diminish during the evening and remain light throughout the night.

Thin clouds will slowly thicken during the day Friday ahead of a warm front that will be approaching from the west. Temperatures will start in the teens below zero with wind chills in the -20 to -30 range and slowly climb to the single digits above zero. Wind chills will reach the teens below zero in the afternoon. A Chill Advisory will be in effect until 9:00 AM tomorrow.

Temperatures will climb steadily Friday night after falling to an evening low around zero. A warm front from the west will push through the Upper Mississippi Valley, allowing some milder air to flow into the area. Readings will reach the teens above zero Saturday morning.

Expect occasional sunshine and clouds on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the low 30s and a slight breeze.

A storm system next Monday will bring a chance of rain that may mix with or change to snow late in the day and during the evening hours. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s with a brisk south breeze.

After a couple of bright and relatively mild days that will feature high temperatures in the low 30s, another storm system will bring a chance of light snow to the area next Thursday.

Drier, slightly colder air will move in for the tail end of next week and the following weekend, and high temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

