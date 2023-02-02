First Alert Day: Brutally cold wind chills Thursday night

Wind chills reaching near -30° Friday morning
By Nick Jansen
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a First Alert Day Thursday night into Friday morning. Another surge of cold arctic will move into SE MN and NE IA overnight Thursday into Friday.

First Alert Day
First Alert Day

A “Wind Chill Advisory” has been issued all across SE MN and NE IA. It will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday until 11 a.m. Friday. Wind chills area-wide will range from -20 to -30.

Wind chills
Wind chills

Wind chills are expected to stay well below 0° through the afternoon Friday. Temperatures will improve this upcoming weekend.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast

Temperatures warm into the lower 30s with partly sunny skies this weekend. Highs will stay in the 30s through most of next week too!

Nick

