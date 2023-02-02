First Alert Day: Brutally cold wind chills Thursday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a First Alert Day Thursday night into Friday morning. Another surge of cold arctic will move into SE MN and NE IA overnight Thursday into Friday.

First Alert Day (KTTC)

A “Wind Chill Advisory” has been issued all across SE MN and NE IA. It will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday until 11 a.m. Friday. Wind chills area-wide will range from -20 to -30.

Wind chills (KTTC)

Wind chills are expected to stay well below 0° through the afternoon Friday. Temperatures will improve this upcoming weekend.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures warm into the lower 30s with partly sunny skies this weekend. Highs will stay in the 30s through most of next week too!

