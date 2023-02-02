Federal Medical Center hosts recruitment day

FMC recruitment event
FMC recruitment event(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Federal Medical Center Rochester is recruiting for correctional officers, nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants.

There is a recruitment event at FMC Saturday, February 4 in Rochester from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Federal Medical Center is located at 2110 East Center Street Rochester, MN 55904.

If you are interested in applying for a job at FMC but don’t want to attend the event, apply at usajobs.gov, email rch-careers-s@bop.gov or call 507-424-7520 for more information.

