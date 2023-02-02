Alternate Side Parking ordinance suspended until further notice in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Effective immediately, the Alternate Side Parking ordinance and Emergency Snow Route will be suspended until further notice in Mason City.

The City will send a notice in the event the ordinance is reinstated.

The information is also available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on Mason City’s website or via the alternate side parking telephone line (641) 424-7188.

Individuals that like the City of Mason City on Facebook, follow its Twitter feed and have opted-in to TextMyGov (by texting MCPARKING to 91896) or Alert Iowa (by texting MCPARKING to 67283) will also be notified.

When possible, it is the intent of the Mason City to provide a 48-hour advance notice in the event a significant snow event is forecast. In any event, the City will try to provide as much advance notice as possible.

