PHOTOS: Rescuers use large net to pull stranded dog up from pond

Caption
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities in Florida rescued a dog stuck in a pond Monday.

Firefighters with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue joined Animal Control officers at Lucy Dell Park in Tampa to save a dog stranded in the shallow part of a pond.

Officials said a child walking to school noticed the dog was trapped on some floating vegetation in the pond and notified authorities.

After Animal Control officers showed up and noticed they would not be able to get to the dog safely, they called Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Responding crews were able to set up a rope system to lower FireMedic 1 Gilbert “Gil” Navas into the water.

Navas made his way to the stranded dog and lassoed him with Animal Control equipment before carrying the animal back to the boardwalk. Crews on the boardwalk then lifted the dog with a large net before helping Navas get up to the boardwalk.

Animal Control said the dog did not have a chip and took him to the Pet Resource Center. If an owner doesn’t come forward to claim him, officials said the dog will be put up for adoption and given the name “Gil” after his rescuer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
GOP candidate Scott Jensen announces crime-fighting plan
Former gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen under investigation by Minnesota Board of Medical Practice
Grumpy Old Men Festival 2023
Grumpy Old Men Festival returning for 30th year
In Rochester, The Landing MN just recently got sticker shock when they got their recent gas and...
Energy cost sticker shock at The Landing MN
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closings

Latest News

For the Love of Austin
For the Love of Austin fundraiser returns to help local businesses
FILE - House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., leads an...
Republican-led committee targets COVID relief aid for review
Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies have been looking for Foster since a woman was...
Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before standoff with officers
FILE - Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is shown.
FBI searches Biden’s vacation home; no classified documents
Alice
Alice is our Paws and Claws Pet of the Week