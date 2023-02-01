Peak Energy Alert issued for several communities Wednesday morning

(MGN)
By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Amid bitterly cold temperatures, some energy customers are being asked to reduce their usage, as communities prepare for high demand on the electrical grid.

According to a press release, Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative (Albert Lea), MiEnergy Cooperative (Rushford), People’s Energy Cooperative (Oronoco), and Heartland Power Cooperative (St. Ansgar) are under that alert from 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The electric cooperatives suggest setting heating systems to 68 degrees or lower if no one is home and waiting to run dishwashers or laundry machines. They say people can also use the microwave instead of the oven to cook and avoid turning on their TVs or gaming systems during that time.

There was also a Peak Energy Alert the day before, on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GOP candidate Scott Jensen announces crime-fighting plan
Former gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen under investigation by Minnesota Board of Medical Practice
Heroin overdose victim found unconscious in Rochester snowbank twice
Overdose victim revived twice after overdosing; found unconscious in snowbank both times
Grumpy Old Men Festival 2023
Grumpy Old Men Festival returning for 30th year
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closings
Annie Wersching arrives at the FOX Winter All-Star Party in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2010....
‘24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45

Latest News

Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
Mayo HS Planetarium 1
Mayo HS Planetarium 1
Preston Veterans Home Hiring
Preston veterans home looking to fill positions
Preston Veterans Home
Preston veterans home working to fill positions