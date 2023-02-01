Olmsted County Public Health urges people to get COVID-19 boosters

By Megan Zemple
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County Public Health is reminding residents to their bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cases of COVID-19 are increasing. The agency said the new variant XBB.1.5 is spreading quickly.

According to Olmsted Public Health, Mayo Clinic and Olmsted County Medical Center, vaccination is an important tool in preventing severe illness.

Mayo Clinic and CDC recommend one updated bivalent booster shot two months after a completed COVID-19 primary series or a monovalent booster dose.

Mayo Clinic patients can schedule a booster appointment by calling 507-284-2511, if they don’t have a primary care provider.

OMC patients can receive a booster during their already scheduled primary care appointment.

People can schedule a booster appointment through Olmsted County Public Health by calling 507-328-7500.

