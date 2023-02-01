Mestads Bridal and Formal Wear closing in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mestads Bridal and Formal Wear announced Wednesday that it will be closing effective immediately.

The bridal shop shared the news on its Facebook page citing COVID-19 as a main factor for the decision.

The post said that Mestads is hopeful for an efficient and timely transition for new ownership to continue serving southeast Minnesota.

Mestads was open for over 43 years. It was a locally woman-owned business.

Mestads contributed approximately $4 million as part of its commitment to southeastern Minnesota schools and non-profits.

The following message was posted on Mestad’s front door.

