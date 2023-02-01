Mestads Bridal and Formal Wear closing in Rochester

Mestads Bridal and Formal Wear closing in Rochester
Mestads Bridal and Formal Wear closing in Rochester(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mestads Bridal and Formal Wear announced Wednesday that it will be closing effective immediately.

The bridal shop shared the news on its Facebook page citing COVID-19 as a main factor for the decision.

The post said that Mestads is hopeful for an efficient and timely transition for new ownership to continue serving southeast Minnesota.

Mestads was open for over 43 years. It was a locally woman-owned business.

Mestads contributed approximately $4 million as part of its commitment to southeastern Minnesota schools and non-profits.

The following message was posted on Mestad’s front door.

Mestads Bridal and Formal Wear closing in Rochester
Mestads Bridal and Formal Wear closing in Rochester(KTTC)

See the full Facebook announcement below.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
GOP candidate Scott Jensen announces crime-fighting plan
Former gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen under investigation by Minnesota Board of Medical Practice
Grumpy Old Men Festival 2023
Grumpy Old Men Festival returning for 30th year
In Rochester, The Landing MN just recently got sticker shock when they got their recent gas and...
Energy cost sticker shock at The Landing MN
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closings

Latest News

Local students embrace the cold on ‘Minnesota Winter Walk Day’
Local students embrace the cold on ‘Minnesota Winter Walk Day’
Fun day with Minnesota Twins for Fargo cancer patient
Fun day with Minnesota Twins for Fargo cancer patient
Minnesota Twins stop by the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester
Minnesota Twins Caravan visits Ronald McDonald House of Rochester
NAACP logo
Rochester Branch NAACP announces Black History Month 2023 events