For the Love of Austin fundraiser returns to help local businesses

By Megan Zemple
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – A fundraising event called For the Love of Austin happening in February aims to help businesses and nonprofits in the area.

The event will take place Feb. 11 from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at the Austin Country Club.

Money raised for the event goes to help organizations that the foundation helps to support.

The event will feature entertainment, a live and silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and some special surprises.

Tickets for the event are priced at $60 and can be purchased online at www.austinareafoundation.org.

If paying by check, please make checks payable to Austin Area Foundation and remit to PO Box 6 Austin, MN 55912.

Alice is our Paws and Claws Pet of the Week
