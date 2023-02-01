For the Love of Austin fundraiser returns to help local businesses
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – A fundraising event called For the Love of Austin happening in February aims to help businesses and nonprofits in the area.
The event will take place Feb. 11 from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at the Austin Country Club.
Money raised for the event goes to help organizations that the foundation helps to support.
The event will feature entertainment, a live and silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and some special surprises.
Tickets for the event are priced at $60 and can be purchased online at www.austinareafoundation.org.
If paying by check, please make checks payable to Austin Area Foundation and remit to PO Box 6 Austin, MN 55912.
