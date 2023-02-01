Local students embrace the cold on ‘Minnesota Winter Walk Day’

By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wednesday, February 1st is Minnesota Winter Walk Day and some Rochester kids aren’t letting the cold keep them from getting outdoors for their health.

The idea is simple. Don’t let the cold stop you from getting outside to take a walk for at least 15 minutes.

Gage Elementary School is using this day as an opportunity to commend students who walk to school as well as the crossing guards who keep them safe in all weather conditions.

Rochester police officers and firefighters joined in the fun, encouraging students walking from the Gates Apartments and Essex Apartments on their way to school.

