Kenyon-Wanamingo High School has first competitive one act play in over 40 years.

KENYON, Minn. (KTTC) – Often you hear of sports teams training for competition, but Kenyon-Wanamingo High School has a drama team getting ready to compete with a one act play.

This is the first time Kenyon-Wanamingo has had a competitive one act play in more than 40 years and their co-directors says it’s very unique for a first-time team to advance this far in the competition.

“For a normal high school play mom and dad will tell you did good, but this is a judge, they are certified to critique you and they are passing with flying colors, and I think that really gives them a real big shot of confidence,” co-director Blair Reynolds said.

Placing second at subsections last Saturday, a first-time team has never done this well, but Kenyon-Wanamingo has been perfecting their craft since December and has chosen to perform ‘The Waiting Room’.

“It’s sort of purgatory, it’s sort of a deep topic to think about so sometimes people get it, sometimes people don’t,” senior Ashley Rechtzigel said.

The team says the ominous theme has given them a leg up and Reynolds says it has pushed them to be better actors.

“How dedicated they are to creating each of their individual characters has really led us to a lot of success because that’s what the judges have told us is that our character building is really strong,” Reynolds said.

Being the first team from Kenyon-Wanamingo to qualify for sectionals and having a shot at a state title, the students are feeling the pressure.

“I think a lot of it is coming from ourselves becoming competitive with our play and wanting to do better and wanting to go as far as we can go,” Rechtzigel said.

The school decided to compete to give the kids another outlet, but it has turned it something far greater.

“I should hope we’ve done a good job of it so far, but I’d love to go even further,” senior Louie Breimhurst said.

