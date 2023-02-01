Gov. Walz visits Duluth to promote education budget

The budget includes provisions for early learning programs, child tax credits and free school lunches
Walz visits Duluth to tout Education Budget
Walz visits Duluth to tout Education Budget(Northern News Now)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Governor Tim Walz stopped in Duluth Wednesday to promote the education portion of his budget proposal.

The Governor touted his budget proposal at Laura MacArthur Elementary School, where he visited a classroom and talked with local leaders and educators.

“My message to people of Duluth and to our students is we hear you, we see you, we value you and we’re going to have a budget that reflects the needs of this community in a way that allows folks to do what they’re going to do,” Walz said.

Walz feels his budget proposal will make a difference for low-income families, by funding programs that lower the child poverty rate.

“We need to set goals that are measurable to get there by reducing childhood poverty by 25% has a measurable goal. By providing universal meals, every child who walks through that door is going to eat,” he said.

The budget includes provisions for early learning programs, child tax credits and free school lunches.

Those are all things Walz believes create a more equitable learning environment.

Superintendent John Magas, with Duluth Public Schools, praised the budget proposal.

“This is by far the best budget that I’ve seen. And when I talk to other superintendents across the state, they say that they are extremely proud to be here in Minnesota,” said Magas.

Walz’s proposal has drawn criticism from the GOP.

State Republicans argue that tax rates in the state need to be lowered.

Walz said his proposed tax changes mainly affects the state’s top earners.

His biggest hike is on capital gains more than $500,000.

He believes it would put more money towards education.

“We’re not going to shy away from this. We have a progressive taxation system in this state. The more you make, the more you pay, but because of that, we’re the third lowest in childhood poverty. We ranked the highest in people who have health insurance,” he said.

Walz also visited Cirrus Aircraft and the Fond du Lac reservation during his trip.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
GOP candidate Scott Jensen announces crime-fighting plan
Former gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen under investigation by Minnesota Board of Medical Practice
Mestads Bridal and Formal Wear closing in Rochester
Mestads Bridal and Formal Wear closing in Rochester
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses

Latest News

Debra Groehler to serve Minnesota's Third Judicial District
Governor Walz appoints new judge for Third Judicial District
Rochester man shares his story of leaving Amish colony
Leaving his Amish roots behind, Eddie Swartzentruber joins Midwest Access
Kirk Ferentz says no changes coming to coaching staff
Kirk Ferentz says no changes coming to coaching staff
The new owners will be keeping the movie theater aspect but will also be adding a whole lot more.
Gray Duck Theater closes, new owners plan revamp
FMC recruitment event
Federal Medical Center hosts recruitment day