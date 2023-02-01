Gov. Walz visits Duluth to promote education budget

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Governor Tim Walz stopped in Duluth Wednesday to promote the education portion of his budget proposal.

The Governor touted his budget proposal at Laura MacArthur Elementary School, where he visited a classroom and talked with local leaders and educators.

“My message to people of Duluth and to our students is we hear you, we see you, we value you and we’re going to have a budget that reflects the needs of this community in a way that allows folks to do what they’re going to do,” Walz said.

Walz feels his budget proposal will make a difference for low-income families, by funding programs that lower the child poverty rate.

“We need to set goals that are measurable to get there by reducing childhood poverty by 25% has a measurable goal. By providing universal meals, every child who walks through that door is going to eat,” he said.

The budget includes provisions for early learning programs, child tax credits and free school lunches.

Those are all things Walz believes create a more equitable learning environment.

Superintendent John Magas, with Duluth Public Schools, praised the budget proposal.

“This is by far the best budget that I’ve seen. And when I talk to other superintendents across the state, they say that they are extremely proud to be here in Minnesota,” said Magas.

Walz’s proposal has drawn criticism from the GOP.

State Republicans argue that tax rates in the state need to be lowered.

Walz said his proposed tax changes mainly affects the state’s top earners.

His biggest hike is on capital gains more than $500,000.

He believes it would put more money towards education.

“We’re not going to shy away from this. We have a progressive taxation system in this state. The more you make, the more you pay, but because of that, we’re the third lowest in childhood poverty. We ranked the highest in people who have health insurance,” he said.

Walz also visited Cirrus Aircraft and the Fond du Lac reservation during his trip.

