Caitlin Alexander is now a published author

She's Still Here: Paranormal Investigator Series Book One
She's Still Here: Paranormal Investigator Series Book One(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC anchor Caitlin Alexander is now a published author. She discussed her upcoming paranormal-horror middle-grade book Wednesday on Midwest Access.

The book is titled, “She’s Still Here: Paranormal Investigator Series Book One.”

It’s reminiscent of Mary Downing Hahn and the Nancy Drew mystery book series.

It follows the story of Kate, who is in new in town. She crosses paths with Jane, and that’s where the mystery starts. Can Kate find out the truth as to why Jane seems to be tethered still to Ravendale Middle School?

The debut book focuses on middle grade paranormal horror and is filled with the perfect combination of ghostly mystery and adventure.

The book comes out Feb. 7. There is a launch party at Garden Books in Rochester on Feb. 11 from 6:30 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
GOP candidate Scott Jensen announces crime-fighting plan
Former gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen under investigation by Minnesota Board of Medical Practice
Grumpy Old Men Festival 2023
Grumpy Old Men Festival returning for 30th year
In Rochester, The Landing MN just recently got sticker shock when they got their recent gas and...
Energy cost sticker shock at The Landing MN
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closings

Latest News

Alice
Alice is our Paws and Claws Pet of the Week
Mestads Bridal and Formal Wear closing in Rochester
Mestads Bridal and Formal Wear closing in Rochester
Michael Charles joins Midwest Access
Chicago Blues Hall of Fame artist Michael Charles joins Midwest Access
Michael Jackson’s 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play the King of Pop in a planned...
Michael Jackson’s nephew to star in new King of Pop film