ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC anchor Caitlin Alexander is now a published author. She discussed her upcoming paranormal-horror middle-grade book Wednesday on Midwest Access.

The book is titled, “She’s Still Here: Paranormal Investigator Series Book One.”

It’s reminiscent of Mary Downing Hahn and the Nancy Drew mystery book series.

It follows the story of Kate, who is in new in town. She crosses paths with Jane, and that’s where the mystery starts. Can Kate find out the truth as to why Jane seems to be tethered still to Ravendale Middle School?

The debut book focuses on middle grade paranormal horror and is filled with the perfect combination of ghostly mystery and adventure.

The book comes out Feb. 7. There is a launch party at Garden Books in Rochester on Feb. 11 from 6:30 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.