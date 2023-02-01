Arctic air returns Thursday and Friday; the weekend will be much warmer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re enjoying yet another bright and sunny day in the area, but for the first time this week, we get to experience seasonable temperatures without the added chill of an Arctic air mass. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper teens and a slight southwest breeze. Wind chill indices will actually climb above zero this afternoon!

Sunny skies will be the rule today with high temps in the upper teens. (KTTC)

Temps will be seasonably cold with abundant sunshine in the area today. (KTTC)

Under mainly clear skies tonight and with a light westerly breeze, temperatures will fall back to the single digits. Wind chill levels will slip below zero late in the night.

Wind chill values will drop off in the afternoon Thursday as Arctic air blows into the region. (KTTC)

Unfortunately, our respite from the Arctic chill will be short-lived as a potent cold front will push southward, down the Mississippi Valley on Thursday, unleashing another round of bitterly cold air for us. Temperatures will top out in the mid and upper teens late in the morning before the cold air pours into the area and temperatures drop to the single digits in the afternoon. Wind chill values will be around zero early in the day and then drop to the teens below zero late in the afternoon.

Temperatures will drop to the teens below zero overnight with a lighter northwest breeze. Wind chill values will be as cold as -30 around sunrise Friday. Friday will feature occasional sunshine and clouds with afternoon high temperatures in the single digits and a light south breeze. Wind chill levels will climb from the -20 range to the single digits below zero.

Warm air will blow into the region Friday night as the front pushes back northward as a warm front. Temperatures will climb from the single digits in the evening to the teens early Saturday morning. A gusty south breeze and some early February sunshine will help temperatures warm to the low 30s by the late afternoon. Sunday will feature a little more sunshine with a brisk westerly breeze. Temperatures will climb from the 20s in the morning to the low and mid-30s in the afternoon.

After a frigid end to the work week, temps will warm quickly to above average levels over the weekend. (KTTC)

A storm system will move into the region from the southwest on Monday, bringing thicker clouds and a chance of rain that may mix with or change over to light snow in the evening. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with a gusty south breeze.

After a couple of quiet weather days, another round of snow will be possible late next Thursday. Temperatures throughout the week will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Temps will be bitterly cold late Thursday and Friday before a solid shot of warm air leads to a milder weekend. High temps will be warmer than the seasonal average next week. (KTTC)

Temps and precipitation were above average in January in Rochester. We had slightly less snow than usual. (KTTC)

