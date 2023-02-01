Another arctic blast of cold air is coming

First Alert Day Thursday night and Friday morning
By Nick Jansen
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We had a brief break from the sub-zero temperatures Wednesday, but they will be returning Thursday into Friday. We will have a “First Alert Day” in place Thursday night into Friday morning.

FIRST ALERT DAY:

First alert day
First alert day(KTTC)

Details:

What: Brutally cold wind chills are likely Thursday night into Friday morning. Wind chills could reach near -30° overnight.

When: 6 p.m. Thursday until mid-morning hours Friday. I would not be surprised if the NWS issued a “Wind Chill Advisory” across our area.

Where: All of SE MN and NE IA

Wind Chills Outlook:

Wind Chills
Wind Chills(KTTC)

Wind chills will drop close to -20° to -25° by late Thursday evening. Wind chill temperatures will drop near -30° by early Friday morning.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

This cold snap will be brief. We’ll have a surge of warm air move into the region for the upcoming weekend. Highs will warm into the lower 30s with partly cloudy skies on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will stay above average through most of next week in the lower 30s. We’re tracking one chance of precip over the next 7 days. Monday night will be our best chance with a wintry mix being possible through the evening/overnight.

Nick

