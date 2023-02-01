Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant

Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant(Nupa's Facebook Page)
By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Actor Gerard Butler was spotted in Rochester several times over the summer. He recently returned to Rochester at least for the weekend.

Greek restaurant Nupa posted a picture of the actor Tuesday saying, “We were honored to serve Leonidas, King of Sparta, this past weekend.”

The post referenced Butler’s popular film 300.

There’s no official word about what brought the star back to town.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GOP candidate Scott Jensen announces crime-fighting plan
Former gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen under investigation by Minnesota Board of Medical Practice
Heroin overdose victim found unconscious in Rochester snowbank twice
Overdose victim revived twice after overdosing; found unconscious in snowbank both times
Grumpy Old Men Festival 2023
Grumpy Old Men Festival returning for 30th year
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closings
Annie Wersching arrives at the FOX Winter All-Star Party in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2010....
‘24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45

Latest News

Peak Energy Alert issued for several communities Wednesday morning
Mayo HS Planetarium 1
Mayo HS Planetarium 1
Preston Veterans Home Hiring
Preston veterans home looking to fill positions
Preston Veterans Home
Preston veterans home working to fill positions