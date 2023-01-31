Youth Enrichment League will be hosting Minnesota High School Fencing Tournament

Mateo Wilkins won the 2022 state fencing tournament.
Mateo Wilkins won the 2022 state fencing tournament.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Youth Enrichment League {YEL!} will be hosting Rochester’s first Official Minnesota High School Fencing Tournament at the Mayo Civic Center.

The “Cupid’s Arrow” First Annual Tournament will take place at Mayo Civic Center Saturday at 9:00 am, February 4th, 2023.

There are over 150 fencers registered from all across the state.

The full day of events include men’s and women’s foil, epee, and Saber, Minnesota has fencing programs growing all across the state, Minnesota even hosted the 2022 Summer Nationals Tournament this past July.

In attendance at this tournament will be Minnesota’s best fencers including the current State Champion Rochester’s own Mateo Wilkins.

Each fencer in attendance is competing in effort to make their way to the Minnesota High School State Championship at the end of February.

