Suspects sought after Florida drive-by shooting wounds 10

Suspects are being sought after police say 10 people were shot and wounded during a drive-by...
Suspects are being sought after police say 10 people were shot and wounded during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in a central Florida city where people were milling about, the windows came down and four people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 10 men, including two critically, police officials said.

Only a minute earlier, a school bus had dropped off children in the neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Authorities on Tuesday offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in the shooting in Lakeland, a city of 112,000 residents located about halfway between Tampa and Orlando.

One of the critically-injured men was shot in the stomach and the other was shot in the jaw. The others had non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were males between the ages of 20 and 35, said Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor at a news conference Monday night.

After the shootings, the vehicle peeled off and police officers were still searching for it early Tuesday.

“I’ve been here 34 years, and I can tell you I have never worked an event where this many people were shot at one time, ever,” Taylor said. “We consider ourselves to be a small town ... and when stuff like this happens, it hits home, for me, at least.”

Taylor said investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack and wasn’t random. Some of the shooting victims were cooperating but others weren’t, detectives said.

Police said marijuana was found at the scene of the shooting, and investigators believe drug sales were taking place.

Taylor described the neighborhood as “challenged,” a place where a lot of renters resided, and he said the police had focused a lot of attention on the area in recent years.

“It’s a tough neighborhood and there are some challenges,” Taylor said. “We’ve put a lot of resources and manpower in trying to fix that.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heroin overdose victim found unconscious in Rochester snowbank twice
Overdose victim revived twice after overdosing; found unconscious in snowbank both times
Annie Wersching arrives at the FOX Winter All-Star Party in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2010....
‘24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
The move to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations would formally...
President Biden to end COVID-19 emergencies on May 11
A viral image is warming hearts -- showing a flight attendant comforting a passenger with a...
Delta flight attendant comforting woman afraid to fly goes viral
Snowmobile Accident
30-year-old injured in snowmobile accident Friday

Latest News

FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are...
Biden to highlight grant for NYC rail tunnel under Hudson
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
Santos tells colleagues he won’t serve on 2 committees
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
Authorities are searching for 3 missing rappers after their canceled Detroit performance....
3 rappers missing for days since Detroit gig was scratched